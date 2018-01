Jan 25 (Reuters) - Paragon Care Ltd:

* ‍AGREED TO ACQUIRE ANAEQUIP MEDICAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $2.3 MILLION​

* ACQUISITION WILL BE MODESTLY EPS ACCRETIVE FOR PARAGON IN FY18

* ‍CONSIDERATION COMPRISES $1.84 MILLION IN CASH AND $0.46 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF CO