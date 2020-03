BRIEF-Paragon Details Potential Impact Of Covid-19 On Activity

March 13 (Reuters) - PARAGON ID SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, PARAGON ID HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MAJOR IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON ITS ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DETERIORATION COULD RESULT IN THE POSTPONEMENT OF BUYING DECISIONS AND IN THE REDUCTION IN UTILISATION OF CERTAIN PARAGON ID PRODUCTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY’S POLICY OF MANUFACTURING CLOSE TO ITS CUSTOMERS APPEARS TO BE LIMITING DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT SAME TIME, PREVENTIVE MEASURES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED TO REDUCE RISK OF CONTAMINATION AMONG COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PLANS HAVE BEEN DRAWN UP AT VARIOUS SITES TO MITIGATE RISKS OF POTENTIALLY HAVING TO CLOSE A FACTORY OR A SECTION THEREOF

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PARAGON ID IS CLOSELY MONITORING SITUATION AND WILL KEEP MARKET INFORMED OF ANY SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS IN ITS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)