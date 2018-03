BRIEF-Paragon FY EBITDA Up By 5.8 Percent At EUR 17 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG:

* PARAGON AG ACHIEVES THE FIGURES FORECAST FOR 2017 AND ANNOUNCES ANOTHER JUMP IN SALES IN 2018

* GROUP SALES UP 21.4 PERCENT IN 2017 TO EUR 124.8 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 102.8 MILLION)

* 2018: FURTHER GROWTH IN REVENUE OF SOME 40 PERCENT TO AROUND EUR 175 MILLION - WITH EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 9.0 PERCENT

* FY EBITDA ROSE BY 5.8 PERCENT TO EUR 17.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 16.1 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA ROSE BY 5.8 PERCENT TO EUR 17.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 16.1 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR -0.7 MILLION IN YEAR UNDER REVIEW (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 3.6 MILLION)