March 29 (Reuters) - PARAGON ID:

* H1 NET LOSS FROM ONGOING ACTIVITIES EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THAT BY 2021, IT SEES REVENUE AT EUR 250 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 10 PERCENT