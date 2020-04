April 28 (Reuters) - Paragon ID SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 29.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES Q4 REVENUE OF ABOUT EUR 20 MILLION

* SAYS SHOULD BE ABLE TO MITIGATE Q4 EBITDA LOSS TO EUR 1 MILLION

* SAYS SHOULD BE ABLE TO POST BREAK-EVEN EBITDA MARGIN FOR H2