March 27 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore:

* ‍PARAGON OFFSHORE LIMITED COMMENTS ON DISMISSAL OF CHAPTER 11 CASES RELATED TO PROSPECTOR OFFSHORE​

* PARAGON OFFSHORE DRILLING -‍ON MARCH 27 CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR CLOSING SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WERE SATISFIED BY ALL PARTIES

* PARAGON OFFSHORE DRILLING AS -‍FURTHERMORE, COURT APPROVED AN ORDER DISMISSING CHAPTER 11 CASES EFFECTIVE TODAY​