March 3 (Reuters) - PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA:

* PARAGON PLANS SALE OF STAKE IN VOLTABOX

* AIMS TO INVEST PROCEEDS INTO ITS CORE AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS

* CURRENTLY HOLDS 60 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF VOLTABOX AG; REMAINING 40 PERCENT IS IN FREE FLOAT

* DECISION DUE TO EVER FEWER OVERLAPS BETWEEN BUSINESS MODELS OF PARAGON AND VOLTABOX

* OPTIONS CURRENTLY BEING WEIGHED BY PARAGON RANGE FROM A PARTIAL SALE TO SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE