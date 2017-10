BRIEF-Paragon: price range for planned IPO of Voltabox of EUR 20-24/shr

Sept 25 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PARAGON AG: E-MOBILITY PIONEER VOLTABOX AG ANNOUNCES PRICE RANGE FOR PLANNED IPO

* ‍VOLTABOX AG HAS SET A PRICE RANGE OF BETWEEN EUR 20.00 AND EUR 24.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍OFFER IS TO CONTAIN MAINLY FIVE MILLION NEW SHARES PLUS A GREENSHOE OPTION OF 0.825 MILLION ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE OF VOLTABOX AG​

* ‍EXISTING SHAREHOLDER PARAGON AG WILL ALSO SELL AN ADDITIONAL 0.5 MILLION SHARES IN OFFER​

* ‍TRADING OF VOLTABOX IN PRIME STANDARD SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO START ON OCTOBER 13, 2017​

* ‍PARAGON AG INTENDS TO REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF VOLTABOX FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)