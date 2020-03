March 27 (Reuters) - Paragon GmbH & Co KGaA:

* RETRACTS REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* RELIABLE FORECAST IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS POINT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)