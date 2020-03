BRIEF-Paragon Winds Down Production

March 19 (Reuters) - PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA:

* REACTS TO PRODUCTION STOPPAGES BY AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS AND TEMPORARILY WINDS ITS OWN PRODUCTION DOWN

* EXPECTS TO SEE COMPENSATORY EFFECTS LATER ON IN YEAR ONCE PRODUCTION IS RESUMED

* EFFECTS ON FURTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CURRENTLY NOT FORESEEABLE - DEPENDING ON DURATION OF PRODUCTION STOP

* HAS SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION FOR A SHORTER WORKING HOURS MODEL

* MANAGED TO MAINTAIN ITS SUPPLY CHAINS DESPITE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS AND ALSO TO KEEP ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS RUNNING

* MARKET IN CHINA IS NOW GRADUALLY BOUNCING BACK

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO RESUME PRODUCTION IN MID-APRIL

* IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT HOW GLOBAL SPREAD OF COVID-19 AND RESULTING SITUATION ON AUTOMOTIVE MARKET WILL AFFECT ONGOING BUSINESS