BRIEF-Parallax Health Sciences Says Roxsan Filed Chapter 7 Petition

May 18 (Reuters) - Parallax Health Sciences Inc:

* PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES - ON MAY 14, PURSUANT TO UNANIMOUS RESOLUTION OF BOARDS OF ROXSAN PHARMACY AND CO, ROXSAN FILED CHAPTER 7 PETITION

* PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES INC - ROXSAN SEEKS TO DISCHARGE ABOUT $5 MILLION OF LIABILITIES OWED TO VARIOUS PARTIES INCLUDING MORE THAN $1 MILLION OWED TO CO

* PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES INC - ROXSAN IS A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO- SEC FILING

* PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES SAYS DUE TO ROXSAN CHAPTER 7 FILING, TIMOTHY YOO APPOINTED TRUSTEE ON MAY 15