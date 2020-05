BRIEF-Paramount Corp Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 467 Mln RGT

May 29 (Reuters) - Paramount Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 122.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.2 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 122.3 MILLION RGT

* PARAMOUNT PROPERTY’S PIPELINE LAUNCHES FOR FY2020 ESTIMATED AT 647 MILLION RGT

* GROUP’S TOTAL UNBILLED SALES OF 854 MILLION RGT AS AT 31 MAR EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN NEAR FUTURE

* EXPECTS COVID-19 TO SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT DEMAND OF PRODUCTS & SERVICES AS WELL AS PROJECTS' CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS