BRIEF-Paramount Corporation Bhd Posts Qtrly Revenue 209.6 Mln RGT

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Paramount Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 209.6 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 39.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 186.3 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 26.9 MILLION RGT

* SINGLE TIER SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 29.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* GOING INTO 2020, GROWTH, PARTICULARLY IN Q1 OF THE YEAR, WILL BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY2020 EXPECTED TO BE BETTER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR