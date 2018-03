March 15 (Reuters) - Paramount Group Inc:

* PARAMOUNT INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5.3%

* PARAMOUNT GROUP INC - ‍BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK FOR PERIOD FROM JAN 1, 2018 TO MARCH 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)