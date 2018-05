May 2 (Reuters) - Paramount Group Inc:

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.22

* SAME STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY $11.0 MILLION, OR 15.2%, TO $83.8 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY CORE FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.23 PER DILUTED SHARE