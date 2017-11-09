FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paramount Resources reports qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.40​
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Paramount Resources reports qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.40​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount Resources Ltd announces third quarter 2017 results; 2018 production and capital guidance; October 2017 sales volumes exceed 98,000 boe/d

* Paramount Resources Ltd qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.40​

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍average sales volumes for Q4 are expected to exceed 95,000 boe/d, with greater than 38 percent liquids volumes​

* Says ‍average sales volumes for Q4 are expected to exceed 95,000 boe/d, with greater than 38 percent liquids volumes​

* Says ‍Paramount’s Q3 2017 sales volumes averaged 49,023 boe/d (40 percent liquids)​

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍expects sales volumes to average approximately 100,000 boe/d in 2018, including 40 percent liquids volumes​

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to be approximately $600 million​

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍in 2018 company plans to drill between 70 and 75 net development wells and complete up to 55 of those net wells​

* Paramount Resources Ltd - estimates about $130 million of capital will be spent in Q4, bringing total projected annual spending for 2017 to about $510 million​

* Paramount Resources Ltd - ‍also intends to spend approximately $28 million on abandonment and suspension activities in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
