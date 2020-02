Feb 24 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK ANNOUNCES LICENSE GRANT TO ALMIRALL FOR SEYSARA® (SARECYCLINE) FOR GREATER CHINA REGION

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WILL EARN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES IN GREATER CHINA REGION

* PARATEK PHARMA -ALMIRALL PLANS TO DEVELOP SARECYCLINE FOR ACNE IN CHINA, WITH POTENTIAL SUBMISSION TO CHINA NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: