April 2 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF FUNDING FROM BARDA FOR ALL FDA REQUIRED POST-MARKETING STUDIES FOR NUZYRA• (OMADACYCLINE)

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REIMBURSEMENT COST FOR POST-MARKETING COMMITMENTS IS PROJECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $77 MILLION