April 1 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF FUNDING FROM BARDA FOR SECURITY REQUIREMENTS AND U.S. ONSHORING OF THE MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAIN FOR NUZYRA• (OMADACYCLINE)

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REIMBURSEMENT COST FOR ONSHORING AND SECURITY REQUIREMENT ACTIVITIES IS PROJECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION