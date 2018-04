April 18 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $125 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2024

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS-INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, TO FUND ONGOING AND FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES OF OMADACYCLINE