March 10 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE SUBMISSION OF THE PRE-EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR NUZYRA• (OMADACYCLINE)

* PARATEK - PURCHASE OF FIRST 2,500 TREATMENT COURSES OF NUZYRA WILL TAKE PLACE UPON ACCEPTANCE OF PRE-EUA, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2020