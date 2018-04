April 19 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. PRICES $140 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2024

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON MAY 1 AND NOVEMBER 1 OF EACH YEAR AT RATE OF 4.75% PER YEAR

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: