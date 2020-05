May 11 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 TOTAL REVENUES OF $7.9 MILLION INCLUDING NUZYRA® (OMADACYCLINE) NET SALES OF $7.3 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.80 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $75 MILLION TO $80 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, PARATEK HAD $194.8 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

* CURRENTLY MAINTAINING ITS FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE