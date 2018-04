April 4 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PARATEK’S NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR ORAL AND INTRAVENOUS OMADACYCLINE ACCEPTED FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BY FDA

* PDUFA ACTION DATE IN OCTOBER 2018

* IN NDA ACCEPTANCE LETTER, FDA STATED THAT NO FILING OR POTENTIAL REVIEW ISSUES WERE IDENTIFIED AT THE TIME