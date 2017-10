Sept 15 (Reuters) - PAREF SA

* H1 RESULTS‍​

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 4.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-H1 NAV PER SHARE AT EUR 92.4 VERSUS EUR 91.4 AT END-2016