April 28 (Reuters) - PARIS REALTY FUND SA:

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF PAREF AMOUNTS TO EUR 10.3 MN AS AT MARCH 31, 2020

* AS AT MARCH 31, GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACTED BY COVID-19, SUBSCRIPTION ACTIVITIES HAVE EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN FROM MID-MARCH 2020

* RESULTS OF Q1 OF 2020 CONFIRM RESILIENCE OF THE GROUP