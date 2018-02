Feb 2 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM ACCELERATES EASTERN EUROPEAN EXPANSION WITH CONTRACT FROM ESTABLISHED RUSSIAN OPERATOR

* PARETEUM CORP - ‍SIGNED $1 MILLION 3-YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ITS GLOBAL CLOUD SERVICES PLATFORM TO AN ESTABLISHED RUSSIAN MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: