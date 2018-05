May 9 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM ANNOUNCES $6.1 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* PARETEUM CORP - AGREED TO SELL AN AGGREGATE OF 2.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, $0.00001 PAR VALUE PER SHARE

* PARETEUM CORP - PURCHASE PRICE PER SHARE WAS $2.50