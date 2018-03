March 21 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM AWARDED $15 MILLION SERVICE CONTRACT OVER 5 YEARS WITH MULTI-COUNTRY AFRICAN MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR

* PARETEUM CORP - ‍SIGNED A 5-YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED SERVICE PLATFORM SERVICES TO AN AFRICA-BASED MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR​