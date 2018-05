May 3 (Reuters) - iPass Inc:

* PARETEUM EXTENDS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH IPASS TO OFFER GLOBAL WI-FI TO TELECOM CARRIER AND ENTERPRISE CLIENTS

* PARETEUM CORP - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, PARETEUM WILL ALSO INTEGRATE TECHNOLOGY INTO ITS OWN MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER PLATFORM

* PARETEUM CORP - EXPANDING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO INCLUDE RESELLING IPASS SMARTCONNECT TO PARETEUM TELECOM CARRIER AND ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS