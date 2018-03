Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM SAYS AWARDED $10 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ESTABLISHED CARRIER TO LAUNCH A GLOBAL MVNO

* PARETEUM - CONTRACT IS SCHEDULED TO ADD OVER $10 MILLION TO CO‘S 36 MONTH CONTRACTUAL REVENUE BACKLOG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)