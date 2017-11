Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp-

* Pareteum Corp - ‍signed a 5-year agreement with a telecommunications company in sub-Saharan Africa to provide Pareteum’s managed services platform​

* Pareteum Corp - ‍during first 3 years of contract, Pareteum is scheduled to generate approximately $12 million in revenue from the agreement​

* Pareteum Corp - ‍ anticipates annual value of contract to increase, and at a faster rate, in its fourth and fifth years​