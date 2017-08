July 20 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* Pareteum signs two new UK-based customers adding $1,000,000 in revenue backlog for teum global mobility cloud platform and home location register-as-a-service

* Pareteum - 3 year contracts represent more than 50,000 new subscriber equivalents, additional $1 million to Pareteum's current revenue backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: