Jan 10 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc:

* PAREX RESOURCES INC - ESTIMATES THAT Q4 2017 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 39,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* PAREX RESOURCES INC - ‍EXPECT AVERAGE Q1 2018 PRODUCTION TO EXCEED 40,000 BOE/D​

* PAREX DELIVERS 25% SELF-FUNDED PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2017

* PAREX RESOURCES - ‍ ESTIMATE CO'S 2017 DEBT ADJUSTED PRODUCTION PER SHARE ANNUAL GROWTH EXCEEDED 25 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2016​