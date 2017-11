Nov 7 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc:

* Parex announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍quarterly production was 36,195 boe/d an increase of 22 percent over prior year comparative period​

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍sees 2018 production of 41,000-43,000 boe/d​

* Parex Resources Inc sees ‍2018 capital expenditures of $260 million - $290 million​