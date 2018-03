March 5 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc:

* PAREX RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* QUARTERLY OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION OF 39,007 BOE/D, AN INCREASE OF 26% OVER Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $0.61 PER SHARE​