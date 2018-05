May 8 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* QTRLY PRODUCTION WAS 40,586 BOE/D , REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 25 PERCENT OVER THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $0.65 PER BASIC SHARE

* FY PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 43,000 BOE/D, WHICH IS TOP-END OF 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE OF 41,000-43,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: