BRIEF-Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc

* Q4 guidance increase with LLA-34 drilling success

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍increasing Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d​

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍estimate working capital as at september 30, 2017 to be approximately $135 million, an increase of $42 million over December 31, 2016​

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍Q3 2017 production was approximately 36,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Parex Resources Inc - expect Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

