5 days ago
BRIEF-Parexel International Corp announces $720 million senior notes offering by West Street Merger Sub
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Parexel International Corp announces $720 million senior notes offering by West Street Merger Sub

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PAREXEL International Corp

* PAREXEL International Corporation announces $720 million senior notes offering by West Street Merger Sub Inc

* PAREXEL International Corp - Intends to offer $720 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025

* PAREXEL International - Merger Sub intends to use net proceeds from offering repay in full outstanding indebtedness under co's existing credit facilities

* PAREXEL International - Merger Sub also intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of all of company's existing notes, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

