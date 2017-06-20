FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 20, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp:

* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash

* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash

* Parexel International Corp - transaction valued at approximately $5.0 billion, including Parexel's net debt.

* Parexel International Corp - transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* Parexel International Corp - Bank Of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A have provided committed financing for transaction.

* Parexel International Corp says Parexel board of directors unanimously approved transaction

* Parexel International Corp - Parexel expects to hold a special meeting of shareholders to consider and vote on proposed agreement with Pamplona

* Parexel International Corp - ‍Parexel will become a privately held company and shares of Parexel's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market​

* Parexel International Corp -board intends to recommend that all Parexel shareholders vote to approve agreement with Pamplona

* Parexel International Corp - to hold a special meeting, as soon as practicable after mailing of proxy statement to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.