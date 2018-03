March 15 (Reuters) - PARGESA HOLDING SA:

* FY ECONOMIC OPERATING INCOME : CHF 384.2 MILLION, COMPARED WITH CHF 320.9 MILLION IN 2016

* NET INCOME STANDS AT CHF 382.0 MILLION IN 2017, COMPARED WITH A NET LOSS OF CHF -32.0 MILLION IN 2016

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.50 PER BEARER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)