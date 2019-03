March 14 (Reuters) - Pargesa Holding SA:

* 2018 ECONOMIC OPERATING INCOME OF CHF 317.2 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 384.2 MILLION IN 2017

* BOARD TO RECOMMEND DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.56 PER BEARER SHARE FOR 2018, REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 2.4% ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* PARGESA’S NET INCOME STANDS AT CHF 361.4 MILLION IN 2018, COMPARED WITH CHF 382.0 MILLION IN 2017

* 2018 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARGESA SHAREHOLDERS CHF 4.27