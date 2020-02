Feb 21 (Reuters) - Paringa Resources Ltd:

* UNIT TO CONDUCT SALE PROCESS FOR ITS ASSETS THROUGH A COURT-SUPERVISED CHAPTER 11 PROCESS

* HARTSHORNE INTENDS TO CONTINUE MINING OPERATIONS DURING BANKRUPTCY & SALE PROCESS, AFTER TRANSITIONING FROM 2 MINING UNITS TO 1 MINING UNIT

* FILED CHAPTER 11 PETITIONS TO FACILITATE SALE OF OPERATING POPLAR GROVE COAL MINE, CYPRESS COAL PROJECT AND OTHER BUSINESS ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: