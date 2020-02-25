BRIEF-Paris-based biotech firm Scipio bioscience gets 6 mln euros in financing

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Scipio bioscience:

* Scipio bioscience, a Paris-based biotechnology company, developing a new generation of single-cell sequencing solutions, announces today that it has secured a €6.0 M Series A financing from an international syndicate led by M Ventures (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), the corporate venture capital arm of Merck.

* The initial shareholders Seventure Partners' Quadrivium I (Paris, France) and High-Tech Gründerfonds (Bonn, Germany) participated in the capital increase, alongside additional investors Financière Arbevel (Paris, France) and investiere (Zürich, Switzerland).