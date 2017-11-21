BRIEF-Paris Commercial Court to rule on CGG restructuring plan on Dec. 1

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CGG:

* Commercial Court of Paris to rule on CGG’s draft safeguard plan - which has been opposed by some bondholders - on Dec. 1

* Majority of shareholders and bondholders of geophysical equipment maker CGG have approved the financial restructuring

* CGG has debt in excess of $3 billion, and the restructuring calls for unsecured debt to be converted to equity, maturities on secured debt to be extended and $500 million in new money to be raised

* CGG, in which the French state holds around 9 percent of the shares, filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States in June as part of a restructuring to ease its debt burden