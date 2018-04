April 19 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos:

* MEXICO’S PEMEX CEO TREVINO TOLD OIL SUMMIT IN PARIS THAT COMPANY TARGETS TO REACH 1.95 MILLION BARRELS-PER-DAY (BPD) OIL PRODUCTION IN 2019.

* TREVINO SAID PRODUCTION WAS INFLECTING AND WILL REACH THE TARGET.

* TREVINO SAYS PRODUCTION CURRENTLY AT 1.9 MILLION BPD AND WILL HIT 1.97 MILLION BPD AT THE END OF THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix)