BRIEF-Paris Reality Fund Maintains Payment Of 2019 Dividend

April 6 (Reuters) - PARIS REALTY FUND SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THE CONTINUITY OF GROUP’S BUSINESS IN FACE OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* REMOTE WORKING OF TEAMS IN FRANCE AND ITALY

* HEALTHY FINANCIAL SITUATION WITH DEBT RATIO AND FINANCIAL INTEREST COVERAGE OF RESPECTIVELY 28% AND 7.8X AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* TO DATE, LIQUIDITY POSITION OF EUR 44 MILLION, INCLUDING CONFIRMED AND AVAILABLE CREDIT LINE

* SAYS HAS CONDUCTED STRESS TESTS ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS WITH VARIABLE CAPITAL: TESTS CONFIRM CAPACITY OF DISTRIBUTING DIVIDEND IN Q1 2020

* MAINTAINS DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 4.00 PER SHARE FOR FY 2019

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED TO MAY 7, 2020

* PAREF GESTION HAS ASKED BANKING PARTNERS FOR DELAY IN MATURITY OF LEASE CREDITS DUE IN APRIL 2020 FOR OPPCI VIVAPIERRE FUND

