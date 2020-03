BRIEF-Parjointco & Pargesa Announce Simplification Of Current Holding Structure Of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

March 11 (Reuters) - Power Corporation of Canada:

* PARJOINTCO AND PARGESA ANNOUNCE SIMPLIFICATION OF CURRENT HOLDING STRUCTURE OF GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

* POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA - PARGESA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE SHARES OF GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

* POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA - FOLLOWING PROPOSED TRANSACTION, IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT PARGESA TO BE DELISTED FROM 6 SWISS EXCHANGE

* POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA - FOLLOWING PROPOSED TRANSACTION, PARJOINTCO IS EXPECTED TO RETAIN DE FACTO CONTROL OF GBL

* POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA - PARGESA SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 0.93 SHARES OF GBL FOR EACH PARGESA BEARER SHARE THEY HOLD

* POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA - PARJOINTCO TO MAINTAIN ABOUT SAME ECONOMIC EQUITY INTEREST IN GBL OF 28%, PRO FORMA COMPLETION OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION