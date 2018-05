May 7 (Reuters) - Park Electrochemical Corp:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR RESULTS

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $27.8 MILLION VERSUS NET SALES OF $27.6 MILLION FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR’S Q4 ENDED FEBRUARY 26, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* IN Q4, CO RECORDED A ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF $17.8 MILLION RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ENACTED IN DEC 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: