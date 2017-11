Nov 28 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY SALES OF 16,830,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS - SOME SELLING STOCKHOLDERS AFFILIATED WITH BLACKSTONE INFORMED CO OF AGREEMENT TO SELL 16.8 MILLION SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: